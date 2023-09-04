Victor Caratini vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After batting .243 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Pirates
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .247.
- Caratini has gotten a hit in 27 of 49 games this year (55.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.2%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has driven home a run in 16 games this year (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Pirates
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for Tyrone Taylor
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.228
|AVG
|.264
|.326
|OBP
|.333
|.367
|SLG
|.368
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|23/10
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ortiz (3-4 with a 5.08 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when the righty tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.