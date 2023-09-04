William Contreras (.435 OBP over his last 10 games, 78 points above his season mark) leads the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (124) this season while batting .282 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Contreras is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.3%).

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 38.3% of his games this season (44 of 115), with more than one RBI 17 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 47.0% of his games this year (54 of 115), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .289 AVG .275 .373 OBP .341 .488 SLG .441 25 XBH 24 8 HR 7 31 RBI 35 38/28 K/BB 60/19 0 SB 2

