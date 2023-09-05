The Milwaukee Brewers (76-61) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) will match up on Tuesday, September 5 at PNC Park, with Brandon Woodruff pitching for the Brewers and Andre Jackson toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-185). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (1-1, 4.46 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Brewers have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have come away with 47 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) William Contreras 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -500 - 1st

