Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Pirates on September 5, 2023
The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Brandon Woodruff Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Woodruff Stats
- Brandon Woodruff (3-1) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his eighth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Woodruff has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.
Woodruff Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 25
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|3
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|5.1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 12
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 6
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|0
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 141 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.364/.442 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 108 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .232/.313/.415 on the year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 67 RBI (129 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .264/.323/.461 slash line so far this season.
- Reynolds has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 75 walks and 43 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .254/.376/.395 so far this season.
- McCutchen enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .417 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 1
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
