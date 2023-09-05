The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Woodruff Stats

Brandon Woodruff (3-1) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Woodruff has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Aug. 30 6.0 2 2 2 8 1 vs. Padres Aug. 25 6.0 3 1 1 11 3 at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2 at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Woodruff's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 141 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.364/.442 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 108 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .232/.313/.415 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 67 RBI (129 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a .264/.323/.461 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 75 walks and 43 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .254/.376/.395 so far this season.

McCutchen enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .417 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.