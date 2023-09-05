The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .232 with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 walks.

In 61.3% of his games this season (76 of 124), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (35.5%), with two or more RBI in 18 of them (14.5%).

He has scored at least once 49 times this year (39.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 64 .232 AVG .218 .323 OBP .294 .384 SLG .427 15 XBH 28 5 HR 12 17 RBI 47 31/22 K/BB 51/28 4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings