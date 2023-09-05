Christian Yelich vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .442. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 71st in slugging.
- In 92 of 133 games this year (69.2%) Yelich has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Yelich has had an RBI in 46 games this year (34.6%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 49.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 25 games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.283
|AVG
|.269
|.377
|OBP
|.352
|.441
|SLG
|.443
|23
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|37
|68/35
|K/BB
|58/33
|15
|SB
|12
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.46 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
