Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Tuesday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Sonny Gray toeing the rubber for the Twins, and Tanner Bibee getting the nod for the Guardians.

Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for September 5.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Gray (7-6) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Bibee (10-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

MIN: Gray CLE: Bibee 27 (157 IP) Games/IP 22 (124.2 IP) 2.87 ERA 3.03 8.9 K/9 9.0

For a full report of the Gray vs Bibee matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians

MIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 CLE Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Twins at Guardians

Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Andre Jackson (1-1) when the clubs play Tuesday.

MIL: Woodruff PIT: Jackson 7 (40 IP) Games/IP 13 (42.1 IP) 2.70 ERA 4.46 11.0 K/9 9.1

For a full preview of the Woodruff vs Jackson matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates

MIL Odds to Win: -185

-185 PIT Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Brewers at Pirates

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Mariners at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-4) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Connor Phillips (0-0) when the teams play on Tuesday.

SEA: Miller CIN: Phillips 20 (107.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.93 ERA - 8.4 K/9 -

For a full breakdown of the Miller vs Phillips matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Reds

SEA Odds to Win: -160

-160 CIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Reds

Dodgers at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (9-8) when the teams play Tuesday.

LAD: Kershaw MIA: Luzardo 20 (112.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (149.1 IP) 2.48 ERA 3.80 9.6 K/9 10.5

For a full report of the Kershaw vs Luzardo matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Marlins

LAD Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Marlins

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Red Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will look to Zach Eflin (13-8) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

BOS: Crawford TB: Eflin 26 (103.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (150.2 IP) 3.99 ERA 3.40 8.9 K/9 9.0

For a full preview of the Crawford vs Eflin matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -160

-160 BOS Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Rays

Tigers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Alex Faedo (2-5) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (12-4) when the clubs play Tuesday.

DET: Faedo NYY: Cole 12 (57 IP) Games/IP 28 (174 IP) 4.89 ERA 2.95 7.6 K/9 9.7

For a full report of the Faedo vs Cole matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Yankees

Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (1-5) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (9-12) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

NYM: Quintana WSH: Corbin 8 (47 IP) Games/IP 27 (154.1 IP) 3.26 ERA 4.96 6.7 K/9 6.4

For a full report of the Quintana vs Corbin matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals

NYM Odds to Win: -145

-145 WSH Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Nationals

Cardinals at Braves Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-10) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Mike Soroka (0-0) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

STL: Mikolas ATL: Soroka 29 (164.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.66 ERA - 6.1 K/9 -

For a full report of the Mikolas vs Soroka matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -200

-200 STL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Braves

Giants at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ryan Walker (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

SF: Walker CHC: Hendricks 38 (50 IP) Games/IP 19 (110.1 IP) 2.16 ERA 3.75 11.0 K/9 6.0

For a full preview of the Walker vs Hendricks matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Giants at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -135

-135 SF Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Cubs

White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (6-7) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Brady Singer (8-10) when the teams face off Tuesday.

CHW: Cease KC: Singer 28 (148.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (143.1 IP) 4.98 ERA 5.15 10.7 K/9 7.8

For a full preview of the Cease vs Singer matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHW Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Royals

Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (10-9) to the bump as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (11-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

HOU: Valdez TEX: Eovaldi 26 (167.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (123.2 IP) 3.38 ERA 2.69 8.8 K/9 8.1

For a full preview of the Valdez vs Eovaldi matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers

HOU Odds to Win: -115

-115 TEX Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Rangers

Orioles at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (12-5) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (3-10) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

BAL: Kremer LAA: Detmers 27 (150 IP) Games/IP 24 (124 IP) 4.20 ERA 5.01 8.0 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Angels

BAL Odds to Win: -175

-175 LAA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Orioles at Angels

Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (5-14) to the hill as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

COL: Freeland ARI: Pfaadt 26 (140.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (71 IP) 5.18 ERA 6.21 5.7 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -210

-210 COL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Diamondbacks

Phillies at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen (8-8) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Pedro Avila (0-2) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

PHI: Lorenzen SD: Avila 23 (137.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (30.1 IP) 3.73 ERA 2.67 6.7 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 PHI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Phillies at Padres

Blue Jays at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (13-7) to the bump as they play the Athletics, who will counter with Ken Waldichuk (2-7) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

TOR: Bassitt OAK: Waldichuk 28 (165.1 IP) Games/IP 30 (114 IP) 3.81 ERA 5.92 8.2 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Athletics

TOR Odds to Win: -190

-190 OAK Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Athletics

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.