Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .206 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
  • In 51.0% of his 51 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.4% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8%.
  • In 17 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Brewers Players vs the Pirates

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 28
.236 AVG .182
.286 OBP .215
.431 SLG .318
8 XBH 7
3 HR 2
12 RBI 8
20/3 K/BB 14/3
3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 148 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Jackson gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
