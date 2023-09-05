Willy Adames vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the mound, September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .211 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In 16.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has an RBI in 37 of 125 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 47 of 125 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.221
|AVG
|.202
|.300
|OBP
|.296
|.450
|SLG
|.336
|23
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|7
|38
|RBI
|27
|68/26
|K/BB
|73/29
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 148 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Jackson (1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.