Brewers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 6.
The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (11-8) against the Pirates and Colin Selby (2-0).
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 41 (60.3%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 8-6, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Milwaukee has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 607 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 1
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Freddy Peralta vs Zack Wheeler
|September 2
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Aaron Nola
|September 3
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Wade Miley vs Ranger Suárez
|September 4
|@ Pirates
|L 4-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Luis Ortiz
|September 5
|@ Pirates
|W 7-3
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andre Jackson
|September 6
|@ Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Colin Selby
|September 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|TBA vs Luis Severino
|September 9
|@ Yankees
|-
|Wade Miley vs Michael King
|September 10
|@ Yankees
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs TBA
|September 11
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Braxton Garrett
|September 12
|Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs TBA
