A couple of hot hitters, Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds, will try to keep it going when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Pirates are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Brewers (-190). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have put together a 41-27 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.3% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 5-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (45.5% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 65.5%.

In the 138 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-71-6).

The Brewers have put together a 4-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-28 37-33 32-25 45-36 60-39 17-22

