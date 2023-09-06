On Wednesday, William Contreras (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with 125 hits, batting .280 this season with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 83 of 117 games this year (70.9%), including 36 multi-hit games (30.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 117), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven in a run in 44 games this season (37.6%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 55 times this year (47.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .289 AVG .271 .373 OBP .341 .488 SLG .432 25 XBH 24 8 HR 7 31 RBI 35 38/28 K/BB 63/21 0 SB 2

