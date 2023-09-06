Willy Adames vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.235 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .209 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks.
- In 70 of 126 games this season (55.6%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 126), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has driven home a run in 37 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored at least once 47 times this year (37.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.221
|AVG
|.198
|.300
|OBP
|.291
|.450
|SLG
|.331
|23
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|7
|38
|RBI
|27
|68/26
|K/BB
|74/29
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby (2-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed a third of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
