Romeo Doubs is being drafted as the 61st wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 59.6 fantasy points last season (76th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Green Bay Packers WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Romeo Doubs Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 59.60 88.07 - Overall Rank 211 164 158 Position Rank 79 56 61

Romeo Doubs 2022 Stats

Last season, Doubs drew 67 targets and converted them into 42 catches for 425 yards and three TDs, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

In his best performance last year -- Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Doubs accumulated 13.3 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 73 yards and one touchdown.

Romeo Doubs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4.8 5 4 37 0 Week 2 Bears 2.7 3 2 27 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 13.3 8 8 73 1 Week 4 Patriots 8.7 8 5 47 1 Week 5 Giants 2.9 5 3 29 0 Week 6 Jets 2.1 9 4 21 0 Week 7 @Commanders 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 12.2 7 4 62 1 Week 9 @Lions 1.8 1 1 18 0 Week 15 Rams 5.5 5 5 55 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 3.6 6 3 36 0 Week 17 Vikings 2.0 4 3 20 0 Week 18 Lions 0.0 2 0 0 0

