Colin Rea takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Brewers are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Yankees (-125). A 9-run over/under is listed in this game.

Brewers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (50.8%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 21-25, a 45.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 139 games with a total this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-28 37-34 32-26 45-36 60-40 17-22

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.