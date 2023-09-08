Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (70-70) will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (77-62) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, September 8, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.75 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (5-5, 5.07 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 80 games this season and won 44 (55%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Yankees have a 44-36 record (winning 55% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (50.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 29 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Brewers had a record of 4-2.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Mark Canha 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st Win NL Central -225 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.