Gleyber Torres and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers square off at Yankee Stadium on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 142 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashed .274/.363/.440 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has recorded 109 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .231/.312/.413 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Severino Stats

Luis Severino (4-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 18th start of the season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Severino has made eight starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Sep. 2 4.0 6 4 4 3 1 at Tigers Aug. 28 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 6.2 1 0 0 2 2 at Braves Aug. 15 4.0 5 5 3 5 2 at White Sox Aug. 9 2.0 5 4 4 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torres Stats

Torres has 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.343/.472 on the season.

Torres has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 58 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.393/.613 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

