The New York Yankees (70-70) and Milwaukee Brewers (77-62) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The probable starters are Luis Severino (4-8) for the Yankees and Colin Rea (5-5) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.75 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (5-5, 5.07 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 33-year-old has a 5.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.

Rea is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the year.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season heading into this game.

In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (4-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 6.75 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .303.

He has earned a quality start five times in 17 starts this season.

Severino has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

