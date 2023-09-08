Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) battle Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (16-22) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Lynx

Chicago puts up 80.9 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 84.7 Minnesota gives up.

Chicago makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

In games the Sky shoot higher than 44.5% from the field, they are 12-4 overall.

Chicago is knocking down 36.4% of its three-point shots this season, 1.1% higher than the 35.3% Minnesota allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sky have a 15-5 record when the team knocks down more than 35.3% of their three-point shots.

Chicago averages 33.2 rebounds a contest, 1.3 fewer rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky have scored 80.9 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.

The last 10 games have seen Chicago allow 1.4 fewer points per game (81.7) than its season-long average (83.1).

The Sky's 8.2 made three-pointers per-game average during their last 10 games are more than the 8.1 they average on the season, but those 10 games have seen a lower percentage of shots made, 34% compared to their season-long percentage of 36.4% from deep.

Sky Injuries