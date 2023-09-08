Tyrone Taylor vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrone Taylor -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .202 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 27 of 53 games this season (50.9%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.2%).
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 15 games this season (28.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%).
- In 18 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|30
|.236
|AVG
|.177
|.286
|OBP
|.208
|.431
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/3
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
