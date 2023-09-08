Willy Adames vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .212 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 71 of 127 games this season (55.9%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (18.1%).
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (16.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.9% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.221
|AVG
|.203
|.300
|OBP
|.294
|.450
|SLG
|.346
|23
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|30
|68/26
|K/BB
|75/29
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
