Amelia Lewis will take to the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, aiming to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a bet on Lewis at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Amelia Lewis Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Lewis has finished below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Lewis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five events, Lewis' average finish has been 49th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Lewis has had an average finish of 49th in her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 49 -6 283 0 2 0 0 $11,643

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Lewis last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Lewis has played in the past year has been 24 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Lewis' Last Time Out

Lewis finished in the seventh percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Lewis shot better than 84% of the field at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.68.

Lewis carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Lewis had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.1).

Lewis had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that last competition, Lewis' showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Lewis ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.6.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lewis finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Lewis Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.