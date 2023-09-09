Gleyber Torres and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (at 2:05 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a .274/.363/.439 slash line on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 112 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .235/.315/.415 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 8 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Torres Stats

Torres has 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 54 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.341/.468 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has collected 80 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.397/.613 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

