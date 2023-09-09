Willy Adames carries a two-game homer streak into the Milwaukee Brewers' (78-62) game versus the New York Yankees (70-71) at 2:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Yankee Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (4-5) to the mound, while Wade Miley (7-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (4-5, 2.88 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (7-4, 3.33 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.

Miley is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the season.

Miley will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

The Yankees will send King (4-5) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.88 ERA this season with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 44 games.

