From September 7-9, Caroline Inglis will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio to compete in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 6,515 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Inglis at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Caroline Inglis Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Inglis has shot better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Inglis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five appearances, Inglis' average finish has been 56th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Inglis has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 36 -5 275 0 11 0 0 $173,309

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Inglis played this event was in 2022, and she finished 14th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Inglis has played in the past year has been 10 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Inglis' Last Time Out

Inglis was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 57th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Inglis was better than only 10% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Inglis shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Inglis did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

Inglis carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Inglis' performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Inglis ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two of 16 par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Inglis fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Inglis Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.