Celine Borge is in the field from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Celine Borge Insights

Celine Borge Insights

Borge has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Borge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

In her past five appearances, Borge has finished in the top five once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Borge has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 36 -2 277 0 10 1 1 $451,247

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Borge will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,544 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Borge's Last Time Out

Borge finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Borge was better than only 6% of the field (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Borge failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Borge had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.1).

Borge's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average (5.5).

At that most recent outing, Borge's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Borge ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Borge carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

