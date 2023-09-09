Christian Yelich vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Yelich (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.439) and OPS (.802) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- He has homered in 16 games this year (11.8%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Yelich has driven home a run in 47 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 68 of 136 games this year, and more than once 25 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|.283
|AVG
|.265
|.377
|OBP
|.351
|.441
|SLG
|.436
|23
|XBH
|27
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|38
|68/35
|K/BB
|63/36
|15
|SB
|12
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- King (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.88 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 44 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
