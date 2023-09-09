From September 7-9, Dottie Ardina will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio to compete in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 6,515 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on the line.

Dottie Ardina Insights

Ardina has finished better than par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Ardina has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five tournaments, Ardina's average finish has been 40th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Ardina has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 43 E 268 0 4 0 0 $53,350

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Ardina played this event was in 2022, and she finished 42nd.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The courses that Ardina has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,501 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be 6,515 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Ardina's Last Time Out

Ardina finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was poor, putting her in the 13th percentile of the field.

Ardina was better than only 31% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Ardina fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Ardina had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Ardina's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average of 5.5.

In that last competition, Ardina's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Ardina ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Ardina recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

