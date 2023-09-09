Gina Kim will compete from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Looking to wager on Kim at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Gina Kim Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on five occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 42 -3 283 0 7 1 1 $164,379

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kim finished 63rd when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Kenwood Country Club measures 6,515 yards for this tournament, 494 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,539 yards, 24 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 49th percentile of the field.

Her 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 86th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Kim shot better than 98% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Kim recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Kim recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that last outing, Kim's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Kim finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.6.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Kim Odds to Win: +30000

