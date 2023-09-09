Hou Yu-Sang will compete at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to bet on Yu-Sang at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Hou Yu-Sang Insights

Yu-Sang has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Yu-Sang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five events, Yu-Sang has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Yu-Sang hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 66th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 52 +1 288 0 3 0 0 $35,481

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Yu-Sang finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The courses that Yu-Sang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,511 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be 6,515 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Yu-Sang's Last Time Out

Yu-Sang finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 41st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Yu-Sang shot better than just 31% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Yu-Sang shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Yu-Sang recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.1).

Yu-Sang's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average of 5.5.

In that last tournament, Yu-Sang posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Yu-Sang finished the Portland Classic recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Yu-Sang finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Yu-Sang Odds to Win: +75000

