Karis Davidson is part of the field at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, taking place from September 7-9.

Karis Davidson Insights

Davidson has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over her last 16 rounds, Davidson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five appearances, Davidson has had an average finish of 39th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Davidson has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 38 E 280 0 10 0 0 $143,589

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Davidson did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Davidson has played in the past year has been 22 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Davidson's Last Time Out

Davidson finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par.

She averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which placed her in the 29th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Davidson was better than just 19% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Davidson recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Davidson had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Davidson's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average of 5.5.

At that last competition, Davidson had a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Davidson ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.6.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Davidson finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

