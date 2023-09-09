Kelly Tan is ready for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club (par-72) in Cincinnati, Ohio from September 7-9. The purse is $2,000,000.00.

Kelly Tan Insights

Tan has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 12 rounds played.

Tan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Tan has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Tan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 55 +1 275 0 6 0 0 $47,318

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Tan last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 16 yards shorter than the average course Tan has played in the past year (6,531).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Tan's Last Time Out

Tan shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic placed her in the 57th percentile.

Tan shot better than just 2% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Tan failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Tan did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Tan carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Tan posted a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Tan ended the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Tan underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

