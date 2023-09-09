Kiira Riihijarvi will play from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Riihijarvi is currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to win the tournament this week.

Kiira Riihijarvi Insights

Riihijarvi has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Riihijarvi has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Riihijarvi has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 0 0 0 0 $0

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Riihijarvi will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,505 yards in the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Riihijarvi's Last Time Out

Riihijarvi was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which was strong enough to place her in the 73rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Riihijarvi shot better than just 6% of the field at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Riihijarvi did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Riihijarvi had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.1).

Riihijarvi recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent competition, Riihijarvi's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Riihijarvi ended the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Riihijarvi underperformed compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Riihijarvi Odds to Win: +100000

