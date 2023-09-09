Luna Sobron Galmes will compete at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to wager on Sobron Galmes at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Luna Sobron Galmes Insights

Sobron Galmes has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last nine rounds.

She has not finished any of her last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last nine rounds, Sobron Galmes has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Sobron Galmes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 60 +4 292 0 3 0 0 $20,137

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Sobron Galmes last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 68th.

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Sobron Galmes has played in the past year has been 22 yards shorter than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Sobron Galmes' Last Time Out

Sobron Galmes finished in the 11th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

Her 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the CP Women’s Open was below average, putting her in the 20th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the CP Women’s Open, Sobron Galmes was better than 34% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Sobron Galmes failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Sobron Galmes had less bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.2).

Sobron Galmes failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the CP Women’s Open. The field average was 3.0.

At that most recent outing, Sobron Galmes' performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.0).

Sobron Galmes finished the CP Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Sobron Galmes had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Sobron Galmes Odds to Win: +100000

