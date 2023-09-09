Maria Torres will compete at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to wager on Torres at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maria Torres Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Torres has shot better than par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Torres has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 10 rounds.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Torres has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 38 E 288 0 1 0 0 $9,576

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The average course Torres has played in the past year has been 12 yards shorter than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Torres' Last Time Out

Torres shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 26th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.55-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the CP Women’s Open ranked in the third percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.20).

Torres shot better than just 5% of the golfers at the CP Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.82.

Torres fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Torres had three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.2).

Torres' one birdie or better on par-4s at the CP Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 3.0.

At that last competition, Torres' performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.0).

Torres ended the CP Women’s Open without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Torres had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Torres Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.