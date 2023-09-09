Morgane Metraux will take to the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio to play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9. It's a par-72 that spans 6,515 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Metraux at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Morgane Metraux Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Metraux has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Metraux has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Metraux has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Metraux has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 36 -2 276 0 9 1 2 $304,914

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Metraux played this event was in 2022, and she finished 10th.

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Metraux has played in the past year has been 16 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Metraux's Last Time Out

Metraux finished in the 49th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 29th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Metraux shot better than 48% of the field at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Metraux shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Metraux had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.1).

Metraux's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average (5.5).

In that most recent tournament, Metraux posted a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Metraux finished the Portland Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Metraux fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Metraux Odds to Win: +20000

