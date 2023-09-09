The field for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club will include Pajaree Anannarukarn. The event is from September 7-9.

Looking to bet on Anannarukarn at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pajaree Anannarukarn Insights

Anannarukarn has finished below par twice and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 16 rounds.

Anannarukarn has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Anannarukarn's average finish has been 48th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Anannarukarn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 39 E 287 0 14 0 2 $418,768

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Anannarukarn last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Courses that Anannarukarn has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,572 yards, 57 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Anannarukarn's Last Time Out

Anannarukarn shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 13th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Anannarukarn shot better than only 19% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Anannarukarn failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Anannarukarn did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Anannarukarn's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average of 5.5.

In that most recent outing, Anannarukarn's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Anannarukarn finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Anannarukarn carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Anannarukarn Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.