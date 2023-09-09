Held from September 7-9, Paula Reto will compete in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Looking to bet on Reto at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Paula Reto Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Reto has shot below par twice, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Reto has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five appearances, Reto's average finish has been 62nd.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five appearances.

Reto hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 62nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -3 279 0 13 1 3 $314,554

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Reto finished 42nd on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 40 yards shorter than the average course Reto has played in the past year (6,555).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Reto's Last Time Out

Reto was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 13th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Reto was better than only 0% of the field (averaging 5.38 strokes).

Reto did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Reto did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Reto carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent competition, Reto's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Reto finished the Portland Classic without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Reto had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Reto Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.