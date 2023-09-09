Phatlum Pornanong will play at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at the par-72, 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Looking to place a bet on Pornanong at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Phatlum Pornanong Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Pornanong has shot under par nine times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 16 rounds played.

Pornanong has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Pornanong has had an average finish of 33rd.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Pornanong has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -3 274 0 16 1 1 $349,271

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Pornanong finished 63rd on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Pornanong has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,538 yards, 23 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Pornanong's Last Time Out

Pornanong was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Portland Classic, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 40 holes.

Pornanong shot better than 70% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Pornanong shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Pornanong carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Pornanong recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent competition, Pornanong's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Pornanong ended the Portland Classic recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Pornanong finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Pornanong Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.