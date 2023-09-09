Polly Mack is set to enter the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to wager on Mack at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Polly Mack Insights

Mack has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Mack has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five appearances, Mack has had an average finish of 49th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Mack has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 53 -2 286 0 4 0 0 $26,721

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Courses that Mack has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,519 yards, four yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Mack's Last Time Out

Mack finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 29th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Mack shot better than 97% of the golfers (averaging 4.31 strokes).

Mack carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Mack had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Mack's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average of 5.5.

At that most recent outing, Mack's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Mack finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Mack had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

