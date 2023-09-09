Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (86-56) versus the Seattle Mariners (79-62) at Tropicana Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on September 9.

The Rays will give the ball to Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryan Woo (2-4, 4.50 ERA).

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have won 74, or 65.5%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 56-23, a 70.9% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 753.

The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those contests.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (674 total), Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Mariners pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.74.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 4 Red Sox L 7-3 Aaron Civale vs Brayan Bello September 5 Red Sox W 8-6 Zach Eflin vs Kutter Crawford September 6 Red Sox W 3-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Nick Pivetta September 7 Mariners L 1-0 Zack Littell vs Luis Castillo September 8 Mariners W 7-4 Taj Bradley vs George Kirby September 9 Mariners - Aaron Civale vs Bryan Woo September 10 Mariners - Zach Eflin vs Bryce Miller September 11 @ Twins - TBA vs TBA September 12 @ Twins - Zack Littell vs Joe Ryan September 13 @ Twins - Taj Bradley vs Dallas Keuchel September 14 @ Orioles - Aaron Civale vs Jack Flaherty

Mariners Schedule