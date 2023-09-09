Rose Zhang is in the field from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Rose Zhang Insights

Zhang has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in two of her last 16 rounds played.

Zhang has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Zhang has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five appearances, Zhang has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 19 -2 285 1 6 1 4 $1.1M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Zhang will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,626 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of even par among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which placed her in the 29th percentile among all competitors.

Zhang was better than just 19% of the field at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Zhang shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Zhang did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Zhang carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Zhang's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Zhang ended the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Zhang finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

