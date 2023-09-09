Rowdy Tellez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (.455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Yankees Player Props
|How to Watch Brewers vs Yankees
|Brewers vs Yankees Odds
|Brewers vs Yankees Prediction
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .215 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
- Tellez has had a hit in 50 of 91 games this year (54.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (12.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 91), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.9% of his games this season, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (23.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Tyrone Taylor
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|51
|.208
|AVG
|.220
|.265
|OBP
|.306
|.408
|SLG
|.371
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|22
|30/10
|K/BB
|46/21
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- King (4-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 44 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.