The UCLA Bruins (1-0) will battle the San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is UCLA vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Diego State 20, UCLA 17

San Diego State 20, UCLA 17 UCLA has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Bruins have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

San Diego State has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Aztecs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins an 84.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+14)



San Diego State (+14) UCLA has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Bruins have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more.

Thus far in 2023, San Diego State is undefeated against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) The over/under for the contest of 48.5 is 6.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCLA (27 points per game) and San Diego State (28 points per game).

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 41 41 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

