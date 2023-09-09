Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all five games involving teams from the OVC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Eastern Illinois Panthers at Bowling Green Falcons 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Missouri State Bears at UT Martin Skyhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Tennessee State Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Lindenwood Lions at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at New Mexico Lobos 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!