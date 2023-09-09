William Contreras vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Michael King and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (128) this season while batting .281 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 85 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 45 games this year (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 57 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.289
|AVG
|.273
|.373
|OBP
|.343
|.488
|SLG
|.429
|25
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|36
|38/28
|K/BB
|65/22
|0
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- King (4-5 with a 2.88 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 44 games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
