The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Michael King and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (128) this season while batting .281 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 85 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has driven home a run in 45 games this year (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 57 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 62 .289 AVG .273 .373 OBP .343 .488 SLG .429 25 XBH 24 8 HR 7 31 RBI 36 38/28 K/BB 65/22 0 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings