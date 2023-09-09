Willy Adames vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Yankees.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .214 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 walks.
- In 56.3% of his 128 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In 17.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.5% of his games this year, Adames has notched at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this season (49 of 128), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|65
|.221
|AVG
|.208
|.300
|OBP
|.300
|.450
|SLG
|.364
|23
|XBH
|21
|15
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|33
|68/26
|K/BB
|75/29
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- King (4-5 with a 2.88 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 44 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
