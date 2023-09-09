The Washington State Cougars (1-0) host the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at Martin Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Wisconsin ranks 63rd in total defense this season (316 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 503 total yards per game. Washington State's offense has been dominant, putting up 50 points per game (15th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 76th by surrendering 24 points per game.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Wisconsin Washington State 503 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 556 (27th) 316 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (70th) 314 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90 (110th) 189 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 466 (4th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has racked up 189 yards (189 ypg) on 24-of-31 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Chez Mellusi has 157 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has collected 141 yards on 17 carries, scoring two times. He's grabbed seven passes for 25 yards (25 per game), as well.

Will Pauling's team-leading 55 yards as a receiver have come on five catches (out of five targets).

Tucker Ashcraft has put up a 36-yard season so far, reeling in two passes on three targets.

Chimere Dike's one catch is good enough for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has been a dual threat for Washington State this season. He has 451 passing yards (451 per game) while completing 75.5% of his passes. He's tossed three touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 40 yards (40 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

John Mateer has rushed for 16 yards on four carries with two touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor's 168 receiving yards (168 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions on 14 targets.

Josh Kelly has put up a 97-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught seven passes on eight targets.

Carlos Hernandez has racked up 58 reciving yards (58 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wisconsin or Washington State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.