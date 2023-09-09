Yan Liu will be among those playing the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Looking to place a bet on Liu at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Yan Liu Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Liu has finished under par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished a single of her last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Liu has finished with a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Liu's average finish has been 56th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 45 -2 274 0 7 1 1 $182,663

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 38 yards shorter than the average course Liu has played in the past year (6,553).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Portland Classic, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Liu was better than 57% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Liu carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Liu had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.1).

Liu had more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent outing, Liu's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Liu finished the Portland Classic outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Liu underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Liu Odds to Win: +25000

