Aaron Judge and Christian Yelich will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Brewers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:35 PM ET

YES

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 145 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 628 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.203 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (9-8) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has 18 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Burnes has 26 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Corbin Burnes Luis Ortiz 9/5/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away Brandon Woodruff Andre Jackson 9/6/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Away Freddy Peralta Colin Selby 9/8/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Colin Rea Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees - Away Corbin Burnes Gerrit Cole 9/11/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins - Home Freddy Peralta - 9/13/2023 Marlins - Home Colin Rea Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins - Home Wade Miley Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals - Home Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin

