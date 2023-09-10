How to Watch the Brewers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Aaron Judge and Christian Yelich will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Brewers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 145 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 628 (4.5 per game).
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.203 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (9-8) will make his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He has 18 quality starts in 28 chances this season.
- Burnes has 26 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Luis Ortiz
|9/5/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andre Jackson
|9/6/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-4
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Colin Selby
|9/8/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-2
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Luis Severino
|9/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Michael King
|9/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Gerrit Cole
|9/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|-
|9/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Braxton Garrett
|9/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Eury Pérez
|9/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
